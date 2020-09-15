Gov. Baker to Make Announcement, Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement about a program that helps cities and towns in Massachusetts prepare for climate related hazards and provide an update on the state's fight against the coronavirus on Tuesday.

He is set to speak at 12 p.m. from St. Bernard's Catholic School in Fitchburg. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides and Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale are also scheduled to attend.

The announcement Baker is making relates to the state's Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant program, which provides support for communities to begin the process of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects. The state awards communities with funding to complete vulnerability assessments and develop action-oriented resiliency plans.

Massachusetts reported nine newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 230 newly confirmed cases Monday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,010 and its confirmed caseload to more than 123,000.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the Shared Streets and Spaces program, which launched in June as a way to provide funds to local communities to expand sidewalks, curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots, could become part of the "permanent architecture" with respect to how businesses operate.

There were about 300 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and more than 60 in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to more than 5,900 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.