Gov. Baker to Make Announcement, Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about the Commonwealth Places program in Lowell on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. from Mill City BBQ. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss and Lowell City Manager Eileen Donoghue, among others. MassDevelopment's Commonwealth Places is a crowdgranting challenge program open to low and moderate income communities to activate new or distressed public places and community spaces.

The governor is also expected to face questions Wednesday about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Massachusetts reported 11 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 140 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed death toll to nearly 9,120 and its confirmed caseload to more than 125,800.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, according to data collected over the last six months by John Hopkins University.

There were nearly 370 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, with nearly 70 in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to nearly 5,990 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

