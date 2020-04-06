Gov. Baker to Make Coronavirus Announcement

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker are scheduled to make an announcement Monday about supporting vulnerable populations across the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at Eastern Bank's corporate headquarters in Boston.

On Sunday, Baker toured a drive-thru testing site for first responders at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. He praised the New England Patriots organization, local and federal authorities, as well as private medical companies for the site, which will provide free COVID-19 tests for first responders including police officers, firefighters and emergency medical workers.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker explains why he got choked up in a news conference for the delivery of much-needed medical supplies.

He also confirmed that 100 ventilators had arrived in Massachusetts from the national stockpile amid the coronavirus crisis and said he expects them to be distributed to health care facilities within the next 24 hours. He said he expects the federal government to send additional ventilators on an "incremental" basis.

Baker also reported Sunday that the state has seen "significant progress" in its testing ability, saying some 3,500 tests are now being conducted each day, exceeding goals set by the state.

State health officials on Sunday reported 15 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 231.

In an attempt to flatten the spike of positive COVID-19 tests, Mayor Marty Walsh has imposed some new guidelines surrounding the city of Boston.

Health officials also announced 764 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning the number of Bay State residents who have tested positive for the virus so far is 12,500.

The majority of those infected are in Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Worcester and Plymouth counties.

To date, there are 551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities across the state, according to the DPH. Health officials say 102 long-term care facilities have reported at least one case of the virus.

Federal officials warn this could be the worst week yet as cases of the coronavirus pandemic begin to peak. Health experts are warning Americans to even avoid grocery stores and pharmacies during this critical week.

More than 1,100 Massachusetts residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak's start.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, pneumonia, or death.

As of Sunday, nearly 72,000 people have been tested for the virus, with 3,137 new tests conducted between Saturday and Sunday alone.

Experts warn the worst is still to come, however. The latest models show the state could see up to 172,000 coronavirus cases when the surge hits sometime between April 10 and April 20.