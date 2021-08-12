Gov. Baker to Make Job Training Announcement, Take Questions on COVID

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make a job training announcement on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak around 2:30 p.m. following a visit to Cengage in Boston. He will be joined by Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta to make an announcement about apprenticeships and job training programs.

The governor is also expected to field questions from the media about the continued spike in COVID cases in the state.

Baker and first lady Lauren Baker returned to the state on Wednesday after a week-long family trip to California. The governor's office did not say where in California the couple went or if they traveled with anyone else.

Massachusetts health officials released new guidance July 30 recommending that fully vaccinated people wear face masks in public, indoor settings under certain conditions. State education officials also released guidance strongly recommending that students in sixth grade and below wear masks indoors when classes begin this fall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After new guidance was issued for children in schools and people who've been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker explained why the moves were made.

At his last press conference on Aug. 3, Baker said he has no plans at this time to alter that guidance, despite New York City's decision to mandate proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms and theaters and calls from one lawmaker to implement a universal mask mandate in all Massachusetts schools.

"I think in some respects it's very difficult for me, as the governor of a Commonwealth where 80% of adults have at least one dose and 70% are fully vaccinated, to think about national guidance that's very appropriate for certain parts of the country and apply that the same way here," he said. "We're in a very different place than other parts of the country are in."

"We've always said since the beginning of the pandemic there is a kind of 'stay tuned' rule with all of this," Baker noted. "But if you change the guidance every 48 hours it gets really confusing for people in terms of what exactly you would like them to do."

Massachusetts schools are poised to gain a new tool to help keep students and staff in classrooms even when they might have had possible exposure to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,386 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since late April -- along with eight new deaths.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 683,608 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,751. The last time more than 1,386 new cases were confirmed in one day was April 28.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been rising in recent weeks. While breakthrough cases are being reported, officials say most new cases, and especially serious infections, are in the unvaccinated.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.91% on Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 346; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 86 are listed as being in intensive care units and 36 are intubated.