Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement Monday about relief funding for special education residential schools.

He is scheduled to speak around 1 p.m. after touring the New England Center for Children in Southborough.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Baker is also expected to face questions about the state's coronavirus response as the economy gradually continues to reopen.

A week after most of the rest of Massachusetts, Boston is entering the third phase of its coronavirus economic restart on Monday.

Under the plan, movie theaters, museums and historical sites, as well as gyms, are among the businesses allowed to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Boston's plan differs slightly from the state plan. For example, libraries will remain closed for browsing, but card holders can still order books for pickup.

The city is also limiting attendance at outdoor gatherings to 50 people, while the state limit is 100.

Boston enters Phase 3 of reopening on Monday, allowing for more businesses to reopen including fitness centers, movie theaters and museums one week after the state implemented the third phase amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Somerville officials announced Friday it would delay phase three until July 20.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he’s still concerned about transmission of the disease in indoor spaces in the state’s most densely populated city.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 172 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 new deaths on Sunday.

There have now been more than 105,600 confirmed cases and more than 8,100 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

There are currently 583 people hospitalized with the disease, up from 572 on Saturday. The number of patients in intensive care rose to 93 on Sunday, up from 87 the previous day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.