Baker Expected to Elevate Budd to SJC Chief

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to nominate Associate Justice Kimberly Budd to become the next chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, who if confirmed would become the first female Black chief justice in the history of the top court.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. from the State House.

Budd would be nominated to fill the vacancy left by the late Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who passed away last month. He was 65.

Budd was first appointed to the Supreme Judicial Court in 2016 by Baker, and since her confirmation has authored 85 decisions. At 54 years old, she will be the youngest chief justice of the SJC in 150 years. Before being named to the top court, she became a judge in 2009 when former Gov. Deval Patrick nominated her for the Superior Court bench. A graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School, she is also the daughter of former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd.

Gants had served as chief justice since July 2014 when he was sworn in by Patrick, according to his biography on the state's website.

Baker said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the death of Gants, who he described as an "exceptional leader," who was kind, thoughtful and had a great sense of humor.

"He was one of those people who every day put the public good first," Baker said. "He leaves behind a legacy as a jurist and as a public servant that is unparralleled... We will all miss him very, very much."

The governor said in late September that it would likely be another few weeks before the full pool of candidates emerged for the Supreme Judicial Court seat left vacant by Gants' death.

Baker, who has already appointed five of the high court's seven justices, now has an opportunity to fill the other two seats. Justice Barbara Lenk, who like Gants was elevated to the SJC bench by Patrick, plans to retire on Dec. 1, a day before she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The governor does not intend to make those nominations on Wednesday.

State House News Service contributed to this report.