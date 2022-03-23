Gov. Baker to Make Workforce Development Announcement

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to announce a new workforce development program on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from LabCentral, a Cambridge laboratory space that hosts life science and biotech start-ups. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta.

Baker is expected to announce a new workforce development program aimed at helping people get back to work and at meeting employers' training needs.