Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Charlie Baker

Gov. Baker to Make Workforce Development Announcement

He is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from LabCentral in Cambridge

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to announce a new workforce development program on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from LabCentral, a Cambridge laboratory space that hosts life science and biotech start-ups. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta.

Baker is expected to announce a new workforce development program aimed at helping people get back to work and at meeting employers' training needs.

More Massachusetts stories

coronavirus 14 hours ago

2,732 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Watertown 19 hours ago

Woman Seriously Injured in Stabbing in Watertown, Mass.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakerMassachusettsjobs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us