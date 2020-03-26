Gov. Baker to Provide an Update on Coronavirus Response

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. from the State House.

His address will come one day after he announced an extension of the closure of the state's school buildings and non-emergency day care centers through the end of April.

Owners of low-income housing and municipal housing authorities have been ordered to suspend all non-emergency evictions.

His previous order, made to mitigate the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, had only closed the facilities through April 6. The earliest that all schools, public and private, can now re-open is Monday, May 4, Baker said Wednesday. Only residential special education schools are exempt. Child care centers are allowed to remain open if they care for vulnerable children and those from families of essential workers and first responders.

Also on Wednesday, Baker ordered all grocery stories and pharmacies to set aside an hour when only seniors will be allowed to shop. They are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

There are now 1,838 cases of the new coronavirus in Massachusetts, including 15 deaths.

The U.S. Senate passed the CARES act late Wednesday night. The $2.2 trillion bill is the most expensive relief bill in U.S. history.

Earlier this week, Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public for two weeks starting March 24 and issued a stay-at-home advisory in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.