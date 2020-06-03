Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide a coronavirus update on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House.

Baker last spoke on Monday, when he signed an executive order allowing childcare programs and summer camps to begin operating again soon as part of phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

Childcare programs must submit plans outlining how they will handle screening and sanitizing protocols. Recreational camps will be allowed to operate with activity restrictions and limited openings for groups smaller than 12 — with each camp allowed multiple groups of 12 campers.

Retail businesses that fall into phase two can also begin putting in place safety requirements needed to welcome back customers.

Baker's order also included details about additional requirements needed for the safe resumption of amateur youth and adult sports and outdoor dining at local restaurants.

The governor said he will make an announcement on Saturday about when phase two will officially begin, which could be as soon as June. 8.

Under the order stores will be required to monitor customer entries and exits and limit occupancy to either 8 persons — including staff — per 1,000 square feet of accessible, indoor space, or 40% of the retail store’s maximum permitted occupancy, whichever is greater. Grocery stores and pharmacies must provide at least one hour of dedicated time for adults 60 or older.

Malls can also operate at 40 percent occupancy.

Organized amateur sports programs for young people and adults can also begin in phase two, provided they limit sports to no-contact drills and practices, prohibit games, scrimmages, and tournaments and separate participants into groups of 10 or fewer.

The order will also let restaurants offer outdoor dining with restrictions at the start of phase two and the possibility of allowing indoor dining later in phase two.

Massachusetts officials this week began reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths. Under the new method — which includes probable cases dating back to March 1 — total cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts have now topped 101,000.

There were 50 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state to 7,085.

Other numbers released Tuesday continued to indicate progress in the battle against the disease.

There were 1,657 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 2,472 two weeks ago. The number in intensive care units stood at 394, down from 672 two weeks ago.

The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities rose to 4,382, or about 62 percent of all deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.