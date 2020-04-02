Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update After Sharp Increase in Statewide Deaths

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will provide his daily update on the state's coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders are expected to appear at the 1 p.m. media availability at the State House.

Massachusetts has seen 66 new COVID-19 deaths over the past two days, more doubling the number of fatalities in the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker extended Massachusetts' stay-at-home order as the number of cases surged past 6,000.

The state Department of Public Health said the total number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts now stands at 7,738. Officials have been warning that an increase in testing would result in more positive cases.

Most of Wednesday's newly reported deaths were in their 70s, 80s, 90s or over 100, though three women in their 60s, a woman and a man in their 50s and a woman in her 30s from Suffolk County were among those who died. About half of them had pre-existing conditions and all but five had been hospitalized.

According to state health officials, the majority of cases continue to be in Suffolk and Middlesex counties, with 1,624 and 1,582 respectively.

Gov. Charlie Baker said on Twitter the Patriots' plane would deliver over one million N95 masks for Massachusetts health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has sickened thousands in the state.

About 3,900 of the cases are female, and about 3,700 are male.

On Wednesday, Baker visited the DCU Center in Worcester, which is being set up as a 250-bed field hospital to help provide additional beds during the coronavirus pandemic. Other similar facilities are also under consideration.

The governor has said the models he's seen show the coronavirus surge is expected to hit the state between April 7 and April 17.

Market Basket has announced additional social distancing measures that will take effect April 2, including limiting the number of customers shopping at one time.

On Tuesday, the governor extended the stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure that was set to expire on April 7 until May 4, the same date he had directed schools to remain closed until.

The 10-person limit on gatherings in the state has been extended as well, following a similar extension by the federal government.