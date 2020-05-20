Local

Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update as Reopening of Mass. Continues

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. at a Braintree company that has been producing personal protective equipment

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the reopening of Massachusetts and the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from Symmons Industries in Braintree, a commercial and residential plumbing product manufacturer that has been producing personal protective equipment to support the COVID-19 response.

More to come.

