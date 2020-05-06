Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide his daily coronavirus update on Wednesday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to hold a media availability after attending the Massachusetts State Police swearing in ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m., and Baker is expected to speak closer to 12:45 or 1.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Baker said Tuesday that the state continues to see positive signs in its fight against the coronavirus, but he wouldn't say for sure if the phased reopening of the economy will begin on May 18, the day his non-essential business closures are set to expire.

After touring Merrow Manufacturing, a Fall River company that has shifted to the production of medical gowns, Baker said Monday's daily update included the lowest rate of new tests that came back positive in several weeks and that patients hospitalized for the highly infectious virus are on a "pretty steady downward trend."

"We're still very much in the fight against the virus, but I think it's encouraging for everyone to see progress," he said.

However, he stressed that officials "need to see these numbers continue to fall" as the state progresses nearly two months into the public health emergency.

Asked if the trends needed to continue for two weeks before even a phased reopening of the state's economy can begin, Baker replied, "No one thinks you need less than 14 days, let's put it that way."

The deadline for the state's reopening advisory board to put forward a plan for how the state's businesses will resume operations is May 18, but both Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have said the reopening will be a gradual one, guided by health data and safety measures.

Baker also warned Monday that the economy won't be “off to the races” on that date. He said reopening plans will include social distancing and cleaning protocols for businesses.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts topped 70,000 on Tuesday.

There were 122 newly confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, bringing to 4,212 the total number of deaths recorded in Massachusetts since the pandemic’s start.

On Tuesday, nearly 1,200 new cases were added to the state’s COVID-19 total.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units now stands at 914, down from more than 1,000 a week ago, while the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is more than 3,500 — down from nearly 3,900 a week ago.

The number of deaths at long-term care facilities now stands at 2,520 — or nearly 60% of all COVID-19-related deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.