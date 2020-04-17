Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to give a Friday update on the state's coronavirus response.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Massachusetts reported more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the third straight day on Thursday, and the total number of people to test positive has now topped 32,000.

At his Thursday press conference, Baker talked about how the state is continuing to ramp up its $44 million COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Already, he said 176 employees have been hired to do contact tracing by phone, and hundreds more are being trained and on-boarded. The governor urged anyone who receives a call from the contact tracing collaborative to take the phone call and respond to the questions.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker gives his daily update on the state's coronavirus response on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Baker called the first-in-the-nation tracing effort "the key to stopping the spread of coronavirus and saving more lives. It will also be key to helping our state build a strategy for how we can get back to something like a new normal."

The governor also expressed wariness about rushing to loosen social distancing restrictions before Massachusetts gets through the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

When and to what degree to revive economic activity has emerged as a point of tension between President Donald Trump and state leaders like Baker, who argue that the public health risks outweigh the benefits of lifting non-essential business closures.

Baker told reporters Thursday that governors are "interested in hearing" a proposal the Trump administration may unveil, but also stressed the importance of maintaining shutdowns with Massachusetts now in the surge and cases and deaths rising higher.

"We've talked now for a couple of weeks about the fact that somewhere around the middle of April, we were going to enter the worst part of the pandemic. That part of the pandemic is here," the governor said. "I know it's difficult for everybody to hear this, particularly given how significantly their lives have been upended over the course of the past five weeks, but this virus obviously doesn't work on a schedule."

The administration's data indicates that most Massachusetts residents have abided stay-at-home and social-distancing recommendations, and Baker said the virus's threat "can be killed when we all do our jobs to slow the spread."

Gov. Charlie Baker got personal when talking about the difficulties of saying goodbye during social isolation

"I know it's been a long time, but letting up now would only result in greater harm," he said.

Baker said it's too early to say if students will be kept out of class for the rest of the year but hopes to have more to say on that subject going forward. Schools are currently closed until May 4. Neighboring New Hampshire on Thursday announced that schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.

The governor had said all along that the surge would start between April 7 and April 10, and he said those projections appear to have been accurate. The surge is expected to last until approximately April 20, with as many as 172,000 cases statewide.

State House News Service contributed to this report.