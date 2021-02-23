Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus and Education

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the state's top education officials are scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus and education on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Baker is due to testify before a committee of lawmakers this week after his administration admitted the state's vaccine booking website, which crashed last week, cost nearly a half a million dollars.

He will go before the legislature's COVID-19 and Emergency Management and Preparedness Committee on Thursday at an oversight hearing probing the state's beleaguered vaccine rollout.

One area that panel could delve into is the latest major bump in the rollout process, which occurred when Massachusetts' Vaxfinder signup website crashed Thursday as 1 million more people became eligible to get the vaccine.

The state spent a total of $438,531 in its contract with the Maryland-based software company PrepMod, which took responsibility for the crash last week of the vaccine-booking website, according to the State House News Service.

Lawmakers continue to raise questions about the state's technology, the lack of ability to preregister for a shot and the decision to stop distributing vaccine to local clinics in favor of high-capacity vaccination sites.

State health officials on Monday reported 26 additional deaths and 1,150 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Massachusetts has had more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 540,000 positive cases since the pandemic started.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate dropped over the past two weeks, going from about 2.9% on Feb. 7 to 1.9% on Feb. 21, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Massachusetts’ average daily new cases has also dropped, from 2,844 per day on Feb. 7 to about 1,644 per day on Feb. 21.