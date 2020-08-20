Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House. The reopening of schools is expected to be at least one of the items discussed, as Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is slated to attend.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The number of communities in the Department of Public Health's highest-risk category for COVID-19 spread dropped from 11 to 10 in the latest weekly assessment Wednesday as four communities made their way out of the "red" and three more were added in.

From last week's report, Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, Revere, Lawrence, Salem and Saugus remained coded red, the designation the department assigns to communities posting an average of more than 8 daily cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. Brockton (8.5 cases per 100,000), South Hadley (11.1) and Winthrop (11.4) newly joined that list.

Fall River, which was put in the red category in last week's report because of a laboratory error that recorded false positives is now classified as yellow, or moderate risk, as are Holyoke and Hull, which were also red last week. Granby moved into the "white" level, with fewer than five cases reported in the past 14 days.

Students at Massachusetts schools from kindergarten up to universities, as well as children at least 6 months old in day care, must get the flu vaccine by the end of the year if they're around others, health officials said Wednesday.

The capital city of Boston, where local officials have not yet settled on a school reopening plan, remained coded yellow, with an average of 6.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Department of Public Health separately reported 262 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and tests of 19,508 new individuals. The daily case report reflected a new low rolling average positive test rate -- 1.3% as of Monday, before returning to 1.4% on Tuesday.

The 28 new deaths among people with test-confirmed COVID-19 cases bring the pandemic's fatality count in Massachusetts to 8,645 since March 20, or 8,876 including those with probable cases of the respiratory disease.

State House News Service contributed to this report.