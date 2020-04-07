Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are all scheduled to attend the 2:30 p.m. media briefing at the State House.

Right now, there are nearly 14,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 260 deaths.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been getting praise for his steady hand during the coronavirus crisis and occasionally showing his human side.

Two key member's of Baker's leadership team have tested positive for the coronavirus -- Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel and Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco.

On Monday, the governor and First Lady Lauren Baker Monday announced the formation of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund to help assist those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The fund will help support front-line workers and other vulnerable communities, partnering with community foundations and nonprofits to deploy the funds quickly.

Most coronavirus cases in children are not as severe as adults, according to the CDC. Children are still at risk, however.

Launched with $1.8 million from the Massachusetts One8 Foundation, the fund starts with over $13 million to distribute. It will be administered, free of charge, by Eastern Bank.