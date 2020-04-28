Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

He is expected to speak at 12 p.m. at the State House.

Baker said Monday that an announcement will be made this week on whether he will extend the current stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure now scheduled to expire on May 4.

"We believe it's important for us to create some clarity around this with respect to May 4, and you'll hear from us later this week on that," he said. "The trend data remains reasonably high. We'll be putting something out later this week."

While the coronavirus surge continues, Baker said the number of cases in Massachusetts appears to have plateaued. He said the rate of positive tests announced Sunday was 17%, lower than it had been in recent days.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday that the city will not reopen on May 4, when non-essential business are scheduled to reopen, while Gov. Charlie Baker remains mum on the question.

"We've flattened the curve," he said. "It seems to have plateaued depending on the part of Massachusetts. Our hope and expectation is it will start to fall. It will probably fall slowly the same way it increased."

Baker urged residents to continue to stay at home, observe physical and social distancing practices and wear a mask when going outside.

"We will keep up the fight all the way to the end," he said. "We know there will be better days."

Massachusetts General Hospital's coronavirus simulator estimates the sooner restrictions are pulled back, more coronavirus-related deaths will ensue.

Massachusetts health officials reported 104 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 3,003.

The state also reported 1,524 new cases, for a total of more than 56,000.

Nearly 1,700 of the deaths were in residents of long-term care facilities, and more than 98% of all the people who died had underlying health conditions, the department said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Baker announced $130 million in new funding Monday for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and rest homes, which account for 56% of the state's coronavirus deaths.

"Our nursing homes have been hit especially hard," he said. "Once COVID-19 gets into a facility, it spreads rapidly and in many cases can be undetected for days."

The funding, available May 1, will help pay for more staff, cleaning services, personal protective equipment and more.

New regulations are also being implemented for these facilities, which will be audited by the state to ensure they are meeting the requirements.