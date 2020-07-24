Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack and Massachusetts Port Authority CEO Lisa Wieland are also expected to attend.

Massachusetts reported Thursday that 16 people with the new coronavirus have died and 270 more cases of the virus were confirmed. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,265 deaths and 107,683 cases.

At his last coronavirus update on Wednesday, Baker said the state is doing a "deep dive" on all of its test results from the past few weeks, and hoped to have more to say this week on whether more people in their 20s and 30s are being diagnosed with the coronavirus in Massachusetts, a trend seen across the U.S. He said the early data seemed to indicate that more young people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 here as well.

"We have seen some of the same trends you're talking about with respect to younger people," he said when asked about the issue on Wednesday.

Photos from M Street Beach in South Boston last weekend showed large groups of people gathered with little to no social distancing.

Getty Images

But on balance, the governor said the people of Massachusetts "have done all the right things," including wearing face coverings, social distancing and hygiene.

"We're doing a pretty deep dive on that data," Baker said. "We'll have more to say later this week."

The New York Times reported last month that young people were making up a growing number of the new coronavirus cases in the U.S., especially in areas like Florida, Texas and Arizona that pursued rapid reopening plans.

According to Tuesday's Massachusetts Department of Health report, 33,644, or about 30%, of the state's confirmed and probable coronavirus cases are between the ages of 20 to 39. At the height of the coronavirus surge in late April, that number was around 26%.

Gov. Charlie Baker talked Wednesday about what school will look like in fall as uncertainty continues to weigh on parents.

Baker also said Wednesday that he will do everything he can to get kids back to class in the fall, even if it looks much different.

"The socialization and the development issues associated with kids being in school are incredibly powerful and positive," he said.

Baker said the state is looking to other countries for best practices, but until the budget is figured out and it's clear whether any education relief will come from the federal government, nothing is final.

"There are still some balls that are up in the air here, and we are hoping those issues will be resolved in the next couple of weeks," the governor said.