Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

He is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.

On Friday, Baker issued a new mandatory travel order effective Aug. 1 requiring all visitors and residents returning to the state from high-risk areas, including students, to quarantine for 14 days or produce a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

The fine for violating this order is $500 a day, he said.

"We're not going to be stopping cars, but we're going to expect people to comply," Baker said.

States considered lower risk and not included in the travel order include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Hawaii. That list is subject to change based on public health data.

The order stipulates that all travelers to the state must quarantine for 14 days or produce negative COVID-19 test results.

The order comes at the height of the summer tourist season and not long before tens of thousands of college students typically flock to the state for the start of fall classes.

There are exemptions for people simply passing through the state, for people who commute across state lines for work, and for people traveling to Massachusetts for medical treatment or to comply with military orders.

Travelers and residents returning home must fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” that includes their contact information.

The executive order is the result of an uptick in road traffic and airport traffic, including flights from hot spots Florida and California, state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said.

Massachusetts health officials reported 19 new deaths and 273 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,310 deaths and 108,380 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The number of new deaths was higher than the daily average of the previous seven days, which stood at nearly 13. The number of new cases was higher than the daily average of the past week, which stood at around 206.