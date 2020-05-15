Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass. as State Prepares to Reopen

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, just three days before he is expected to unveil plans for reopening the state.

Baker is slated to speak at 2 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Baker laid out an ambitious testing goal Thursday that he said will create the largest coronavirus testing program on a per capita basis anywhere in the world.

The plan calls for boosting overall capacity to 45,000 tests a day by the end of July and 75,000 tests a day by the end of December — the equivalent of 27 million tests per year. The goal is to decrease the positive test rate to less than 5% while helping labs increase capacity before a potential testing surge in the fall.

On Wednesday there was a 14 percent positive rate, Baker said.. The state has the lab capacity for about 30,000 tests per day and has been processing about a third to a half of that each day.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the first phase of the Bay State's reopening is expected to begin May 18.

The state will continue to target tests toward vulnerable populations, including medical workers, residents and staff in assisted living facilities, and the incarcerated. Some of the expanded testing will also be used to help look for outbreaks.

Baker stopped short of calling for universal testing.

“It’s a valuable tool, testing, but it’s not the only tool that we have to fight back against the virus,” Baker said.

Other tools include social distancing, the use of masks or facial coverings, frequent hand washing and contact tracing.

The pastor of the Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester is suing Gov. Charlie Baker and city officials after holding in-person services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From April 20 through last weekend, six chartered flights from China landed in Massachusetts carrying more than 7.5 million pieces of protective gear -- the vast majority of them masks, Baker said.

There were 167 COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday, bringing to 5,482 the total number of deaths recorded since the pandemic’s start. That’s the third highest number of deaths by state after New York and New Jersey.

The deaths come days before the state is set to release a plan to reopen the economy.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts neared 82,200 after the state reported an additional 1,700 individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

As Massachusetts looks to reopen, Gov. Charlie Baker says a boost in testing will play a big role.

There were still some bright spots Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dipped again to 781, while the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 fell below 3,000, down to 2,859.

The number of deaths at long-term care facilities stood at 3,338 — or nearly 61% of all Massachusetts COVID-19-related deaths.