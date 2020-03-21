Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other top state officials will provide an update Saturday on the state's coronavirus response.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. from the State House.

Baker said Friday that Massachusetts is not planning a forced shelter in place as a means to blunt the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The state also announced its first coronavirus-related fatality on Friday, a man in his 80s from Winthrop.

"Obviously, it's heartbreaking, to say the least, but this is certainly a day that we all knew would come," the governor said. "I know that these are uncertain and unsettling times for everyone, and I know we are asking a great deal of the people of Massachusetts."

Nearly one thousand volunteers will drop off information about the virus door-to-door Saturday.

Baker continues to urge residents to obey the restrictions put in place regarding social distancing.

"We need to remember that we're all in this together," he said, "and we ask everyone to take responsibility and do their part to stop the spread of this horribly contagious virus. If we do, then we can get through it.

"While we're still at the beginning stages of this battle, we have much more to do."

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb across the country.

The governor added that coronavirus testing in Massachusetts continues to expand, including the launch of a drive-thru testing site at a CVS in Shrewsbury. Over 3,000 residents have now been tested for COVID-19 by the state's public health lab and commercial labs. That number is expected to increase to a minimum of 3,500 tests a day by next week.

"I think the most important thing we need to do is test -- test a lot," he said.

Also on the leaders' minds is the medical equipment that health care workers need to stay safe as they treat people with the new coronavirus.

The federal government is looking to send relief to citizens during the pandemic, and that includes those paying off student loans.

The need for more equipment was underscored Friday night when Tufts Medical Center announced that 10 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. None have been hospitalized themselves.

Meanwhile, nine employees at Brigham and Women's Hospital have tested positive, with the hospital saying it's conserving protective equipment.

At both Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, several employees tested positive, but neither hospital gave a specific number.

Coronavirus precautions kept them from coming inside the North Shore Medical Center's Birthplace.

Overall in Massachusetts, there are now 413 cases of COVID-19.

Massachusetts is one of the states in the U.S. with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far. More than 200 people have died nationwide, including seven in New England.

Severe restrictions to daily life have been ordered in Massachusetts, including school cancellations, restaurant closures and limits to gathering in groups, as the state fights to mitigate the spread of the deadly pandemic.