Gov. Baker to Provide Update on COVID-19 in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Massachusetts on Tuesday as vaccine shipments continue to arrive in the state.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 37 on Monday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 3,500.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 11,135 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 283,000.

There were more than 1,700 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 350 in intensive care units. The average age of those hospitalized was 69.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 7,021.

Five employees of Tufts Medical Center will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today.

With widespread vaccination still months away, health experts and doctors say it may not be long before a total shutdown of the state's economy becomes necessary.

Baker has said all along that he will let the public health data guide his decisions on whether to roll back reopening any further. On Sunday, a series of new restrictions went into effect, including a statewide rollback to Phase 3, Step 1 of the state's reopening plan. New restrictions on restaurants and outdoor gatherings were also included in the latest round of COVID-19 regulations.

Boston and several neighboring communities announced Monday that they are rolling back one step further to Phase 2, Step 2 of the state's reopening.

Gyms, movie theaters and indoor gathering spaces will have to shutter for three weeks after Boston and a few nearby communities revert back to Phase 2 Step 2.

Hospital leaders and other medical experts told the Boston Globe that additional restrictions or a full shutdown could become a reality by the end of this month.

“I would be very shocked if there are not more significant rollbacks or closures of the state by Jan. 1,” Eric Dickson, chief executive of UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, told the Globe.

“The real concern is there might not be any options left except for a lockdown,” said Sam Scarpino, director of Northeastern University's Emergent Epidemics Lab.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.