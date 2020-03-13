coronavirus

Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Massachusetts Coronavirus Preparedness

He is scheduled to speak from the State House around noon on Friday

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus preparedness and response on Friday.

The governor is set to speak at noon from the State House, along with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

As of Thursday, Massachusetts was reporting 108 cases of COVID-19, an increase from 95 the day before. Eighty-two cases are related to an employee conference held by the biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday state health officials are are monitoring multiple cases of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Berkshire County.

On Tuesday, Baker declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.

State officials have now received more kits to test about 5,000 additional people. But Baker says he is asking the CDC and the FDA for more. He also wants more labs around the state to receive the federal authorization needed to do the actual testing.

Schools across Massachusetts are canceling classes or moving to online-only educationmore than 1,000 people have been put in quarantine in the state and companies are sending workers home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

coronavirusGov. Charlie BakerBiogen
