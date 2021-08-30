Gov. Baker to Speak After Touring School Vaccine Clinic

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in Massachusetts during a visit to a school vaccine clinic on Monday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to join Secretary of Education James Peyser and Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria four a tour of the Everett Public Schools' back to school vaccine clinic at Everett High School around 2 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though they have been rising in recent weeks. While breakthrough cases are being reported, officials say most new cases, and especially serious infections, are in the unvaccinated.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 1,600 Friday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by six.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,847 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload since the pandemic’s start rose to nearly 704,000.

There were about 570 people reported hospitalized Friday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 150 in intensive care units.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 75.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

More than 4.4 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19.