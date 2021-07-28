Gov. Baker to Speak as COVID Cases Continue to Rise in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to speak Wednesday at a media availability as COVID cases continue to rise in Massachusetts.

Baker is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. at Haskell Dam Pond in Gloucester, where he will announce grant awards for dam and seawall repairs and highlight infrastructure investments included in the state's COVID recovery efforts.

He is also expected to take questions on the COVID pandemic, which will no doubt focus on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement Tuesday that it was recommending fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high COVID transmission rates, a reversal of previous guidance.

In Massachusetts, Barnstable County is the only area of high transmission and Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket and Suffolk counties are considered areas of substantial transmission.

The CDC on Tuesday also recommended indoor mask-wearing for teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In places with high transmission rates for COVID-19, fully vaccinated people are advised to wear masks indoors again.

Baker has said he has no "plans to change our current policies with respect to school in the fall" but on Monday said he was waiting to hear from the CDC and other governors on the issue.

"I'm going to continue to collect data from the CDC and from other points of view on this that I think are particularly pertinent to this," he said. "But most of the governors that I've talked to have said that they're waiting to hear more from the feds before they make their own decisions on this."

Massachusetts health officials reported another 657 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday as the testing rate rose above 1.8%.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 670,304 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,697. Tuesday's number of new cases was the most in a single day since mid-May, and the most deaths in one day since June 1.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been rising in the last few weeks. While breakthrough cases are being reported, officials say most new cases, and especially serious infections, are in the unvaccinated.