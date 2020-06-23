Gov. Baker to Talk Coronavirus, Boston State Hospital Redevelopment

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a press conference Tuesday to make an announcement about the redevelopment of the former Boston State Hospital site and to provide a coronavirus update.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. from the Mass Audubon's Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan.

The state's Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance issued a request for proposals last year seeking proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of 10 acres of the former Boston State Hospital, one of the largest remaining undeveloped sites in Boston.

Last month, after a series of public hearings, a state-appointed committee recommended a proposal from Accordia/Toll Brothers calling for 367 units, a mix of rentals and owner-occupied condos.

As the reopening of the state's economy continues, Baker is also expected to speak Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts reported 17 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, the lowest one-day total since early April. The number of newly reported deaths and cases was the lowest since April 5, when 15 COVID-19 deaths were reported. A total of 7,874 residents have now died from the virus.

Massachusetts restaurants are now allowed to serve customers indoors.

The state Department of Public Health also announced 149 new coronavirus cases for a total of 107,210 since the start of the pandemic. The 3-day average of COVID-19 deaths is now down 83% since mid-April and hospitalizations are down 74%.

The second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening plan went into effect on Monday. It allows indoor dining to begin, increases capacity at offices from 25% to 50% and allows retailers to open fitting rooms, though by appointment only. It also allows for close-contact business such as nail salons and tattoo parlors to resume operations with safety precautions in place.

Phase 3 is expected to begin no sooner than July 6, two weeks after the latest step in the reopening.