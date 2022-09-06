Gov. Baker to Tour Orange Line Project on Day 1 of Post-Labor Day Commute

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour completed track work on the MBTA's Orange Line on Tuesday, the first day of post-Labor Day travel.

So far, the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line has not had a major impact on highway traffic, though some regular Orange Line commuters say their daily commutes have been lengthened by having to take shuttle buses or the commuter rail while the work is being done.

However, traffic typically picks up a bit in the week following Labor Day, when fewer people are off on summer vacation and colleges are in full swing.

Baker is scheduled to join Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and transportation officials to observe the completed track work and construction at Community College Station in Boston around 10:30 a.m.

T officials said Friday that over half of the maintenance work scheduled to take place during the 30-day shutdown has been completed.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended passenger service along the 11-mile Orange Line on Aug. 19 to complete five years’ worth of track and signal replacement and maintenance as well as other projects in 30 days. Service is scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Poftak said Friday that he’s “cautiously confident” the work will be completed on time.

“Right now the Orange Line is fully mobilized with multiple crews in multiple locations doing a tremendous amount of work, work that requires a great deal of choreography and staging, and just an amazing amount of cross departmental cooperation here at the T,” he said.

As an example of the work getting done, he said crews had replaced 900 feet of track in two days. Under normal overnight repair schedules, only 39 feet of track can be replaced per day.

The work is all part of the MBTA’s response to a safety Federal Transit Administration review following several problems and accidents that have led to injuries, and in one case, the death of a rider. The FTA released a scathing 90-page report last week that said the MBTA has for years prioritized capital projects over safety and maintenance.

Even while the FTA’s review was ongoing, a fire on an Orange Line train in July sent passengers scrambling out of windows and prompted one to jump into a river.

During the shutdown, the transit agency is providing shuttle buses between stations, while commuter rail lines are running with increased frequency.

The Orange Line normally handles about 100,000 trips per day, according to the MBTA, bringing commuters to work, students to school, and visitors to many of Boston’s top tourist attractions.

When the line reopens, the MBTA will also put 56 new cars into service, Poftak said.