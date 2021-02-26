WATCH LIVE: Gov. Baker to Tour School, Provide COVID Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to tour a middle school in Newburyport that has adopted a pooled testing program for COVID-19 and provide an update on his administration's response to the pandemic.

Baker is scheduled to tour the Nock-Molin Middle School in Newburyport around 8:30 a.m. before holding a press conference.

Unlike traditional COVID-19 tests, pool testing allows 10 or 20 swabs to be evaluated in a single batch, which cuts down costs. The tests are processed within 24 to 48 hours. If the results come back positive, health officials would follow up with a rapid test to identify who tested positive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The school is among a growing number that are adopting pool testing in an attempt to identify COVID-19 cases. So far, more than 300 schools and districts have expressed interest – but parental permission is required.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first six weeks of testing is completely covered by the state through federal stimulus funding, with the option for schools to continue testing using COVID funding that’s been allocated to each district.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that the state will make weekly COVID-19 pool testing available to Massachusetts schools within the next month to help bring more students back into the classroom.

The governor and his administration's education officials have regularly been promoting in-person learning, and the governor said earlier this month that "too many kids remain learning remotely or in complicated hybrid programs."

Baker said pool testing increases the number of people who can be tested using the same amount of lab resources, and will help schools quickly test students and staff, helping to find and isolate any cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Baker announced Thursday that the state will move into Phase 3, Step 2 of its reopening plan on Monday, including indoor performance venues and recreational activities.

He also announced that the state will move into Phase 4, Step 1 on March 22, which will allow large indoor and outdoor arenas and ballparks like Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden to admit up to 12% of capacity. New York announced a similar move earlier this month.

Baker's remarks also come after many residents faced frustrations with the state's vaccine appointment portal Thursday morning as 50,000 new appointments were quickly filled.