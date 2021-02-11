Gov. Baker to Tour Vaccination Site, Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a COVID-19 vaccination site in East Boston and provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, amid efforts to widen access to vaccines.

Baker was expected to tour the site at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come as the Baker administration attempts to expand its vaccination efforts amid sharp criticism that the rollout of the process was bungled.

Massachusetts on Thursday began allowing people who accompany residents 75 years and older to mass vaccination sites to get their own shots as well.

The new policy, part of an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to eligible seniors, opens up vaccination opportunities to many residents who would otherwise not be eligible in the current phase of the state's vaccination plan.

Meanwhile, more than 53,000 appointments were posted online Thursday for mass vaccination sites for Springfield, Danvers, Gillette Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park.

Over 50,000 pharmacy appointments will be posted online by the end of this week at retailers like CVS, Walgreens, Wegman's, Big Y and Stop & Shop, 21,000 slots that went live at CVS locations Thursday.

The state will add 30 new retail pharmacy sites and two additional mass vaccination sites. There are currently more than 130 vaccination sites in Massachusetts.

There are currently five mass vaccination sites across the state; two in Boston at Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, and three others at Gillette Stadium, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Massachusetts added more vaccination appointments and sites this week but many are still frustrated with the booking process and appointment availability. Gov. Charlie Baker said they are coming.

A sixth mass vaccination is scheduled to open at Worcester State University on Feb. 16. Baker announced two additional mass vaccination sites in the pipeline Wednesday; one at the Natick Mall, slated to open Feb. 22, and another two days later at an old Circuit City in Dartmouth.

The new sites will begin administering 500 doses per day and gradually increase capacity over several weeks. The Dartmouth site will scale up to about 2,000 doses a day and the Natick site, 3,000. Appointments will be able to book online beginning Thursday, Feb. 18.

Baker defended his decision to delay vaccinations for residents 65 and older Wednesday until a large portion of the 75-plus population has already received doses.