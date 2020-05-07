Gov. Charlie Baker to Decide on Reopening Golf Courses

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement allowing golf courses to reopen Thursday, a source tells NBC10 Boston.

Courses in Massachusetts have been closed since mid-March, when they were deemed non-essential businesses, but they could be allowed to open as early as this weekend.

Golfing has resumed in at least 47 states, according to the Boston Globe, with social distancing measures in place.

Industry leaders have been lobbying the governor and his task force to let clubs to reopen before May 18. A lot clubs have said they won’t survive if they don’t reopen soon, and some have even threatened to defy the governor’s order.

In the meantime, a number of different precautions are planned to keep staff and players safe for when golf does return.

”We’re going to space T time intervals to a manageable time to allow groupings to be spaced accordingly on the golf course," Massachusetts Golf Association CEO Jesse Menachem said. "And then as I mentioned to eliminate touch points. To pull anything that can be touched during a given round.”

Sources say a decision from the governor could come as early as Thursday morning.