Massachusetts Identifies Cities, Towns at Highest Risk for Coronavirus

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday identified four high risk Massachusetts cities and towns that will be the focus of his new COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team.

Chelsea, Everett, Lynn and Revere are included in the high risk category, meaning they have over eight cases per 100,000 residents. Twenty-nine other communities are in the moderate risk category, meaning they have between four and eight cases per 100,000. The names of those cities and towns have not yet been released.

The rest of the state falls into the green (fewer than four cases per 100,000) or white (fewer than five cases overall) categories and are considered lower risk.

The three-day average number of patients actively hospitalized for the virus has hovered between 375 and 396 since last week. Meanwhile, the positive test rate for COVID-19 dropped back below 2 percent, holding at 1.8 percent or 1.9 percent from Thursday through Sunday in the most recent data available, after climbing slowly to 2.2 percent in late July.

That increase was one of the factors Baker cited last week, when he announced that Massachusetts will not move into the second stage of the gradual reopening plan's third phase for the foreseeable future and when he slashed the allowable outdoor gathering limit from 100 to 50.

Those new restrictions take effect Tuesday, when the governor also said he plans to release more information on communities that are most at risk for the highly infectious virus.

"We'll have a lot more to say about all of this today on Tuesday, once we have a chance to connect with and talk to many of our colleagues in local government," Baker said on Friday.

Publicly available data, as well as Baker's comments at his news conference announcing his COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team on Friday, may help give an idea of what communities could be in the governor's upcoming announcement.

Baker said that "communities will be designated" for the enforcement task force "based on public health data [including] new positive cases and percentage of positive COVID tests," Baker said.

Monday was originally supposed to serve as a deadline for K-12 school districts to submit their plans for returning to instruction this fall, but the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education gave districts until Friday to complete that step.

State House News Service contributed to this report.