Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to speak Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Baker signed an order Friday requiring Massachusetts residents to wear masks in public.

The order takes effect on Wednesday and requires residents to use a face covering in public places when they cannot socially distance. This applies to all workers and customers of businesses and other organizations opened to the public, including grocery and retail stores and public transportation.

The governor's executive order does not apply to children under the age of 2 or anyone who is unable to wear a mask due to medical conditions or other Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued exemptions. Baker said he has instructed state health officials to issue additional guidance on children between the ages of 2 and 5.

As more and more Americans don face masks in public, parents are facing a dilemma: How young is too young to mask up kids?

"I think we all believe that as part of the strategy around some sort of reopening, people are going to need a mask or a face covering if they're going to be close to people. You can't always stay six feet away," the governor said. "If everybody's wearing a mask, it will dramatically reduce the opportunity and possibility of spread."

"This is going to be a way of life," he added. "No ifs, no ands, no buts, no doubts."

Baker discouraged residents from using medical grade masks, saying those should be reserved for medical personnel, first responders and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nursing homes have emerged as a tragic hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts on Sunday reported 158 additional deaths from the coronavirus, and an additional 1,824 cases. More than 4,000 residents have now died and nearly 70,000 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also last week, Baker announced the formation of a 17-member Reopening Advisory Board. The board is charged with returning to him with a set of recommendations no later than May 18, the day the non-essential business closures are set to expire.