Gov. Charlie Baker to Speak to Press After Meeting With Top Mass. Lawmakers

By Asher Klein

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to take questions from reporters Monday after his regular meeting with the leaders of the legislature.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano were set to meet at 2 p.m. at the state house.

Baker was expected to hold a media availability afterward.

Also Monday, Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley told public school districts that the mask mandate for students, staff and visitors will be extended to Nov. 1. Middle and high schools will be able to lift the mandate if they can show that at least 80% of students and staff are vaccinated against COVID.

