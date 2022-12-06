Gov.-Elect Healey, Mayor Wu to Meet to Discuss Transition

Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey will meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday afternoon to discuss her transition and "the important partnership between the state and the city," according to a press release.
The two are scheduled to meet at Boston City Hall, and will address the media at 1:45 p.m., immediately following their meeting.
This is the first official meeting between the two top elected officials, though both Healey and Wu participated in a welcoming ceremony for Prince William and Princess Catherine last Wednesday and then attended a Celtics game with the royals.
Wu also endorsed Healey, a fellow Democrat, in this year's gubernatorial election.
Healey soundly defeated Republican Geoff Diehl in the November election. She met with outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker a day after her victory to begin the transition process.
Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll is heading up Healey's transition team, which also includes a former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group and a former MBTA board member.