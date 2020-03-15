Childcare Services in RI to Close; No New Overnight Cases of Coronavirus

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says there are no new overnight cases of coronavirus in the state, Sunday afternoon during a press conference.

As of March 15, Rhode Island has 20 positive cases of coronavirus. Gov. Raimondo added that there are over 2,000 people in self-quarantine.

The state says that as of Saturday, March 14, they are testing up to 100 people a day for coronavirus.

“Rhode Island took a very aggressive, robust response to shut things down,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo strongly urged residents to continue “radical social distancing” and to stay home when sick.

Friday, the state announced that all schools in the K-12 systems will be closed. This includes all public, private and religious schools. April break was moved to next week. Teachers are asked to make themselves available to their colleagues and superintendents to prepare for online distance learning, if needed.

Additionally, all child care centers in the state will close down for the week as of Monday. All YMCA, Boys and Girls Club Centers, day care and child care facilities will be closed. The decision was made after the closure of all schools to implement social distancing.

Details on assisting vulnerable populations such as the elderly and students who rely on public school meals will be made by mayors and town managers.

Gov. Raimondo said that each town and city is working on a plan to either prepare meal deliveries or a meal pick-up location.

The governor addressed concerns of grocery stores and when it is appropriate to buy food or when stores will restock.

“Please don’t hoard,” said Raimondo. “There’s no need to do it. Food will continue to come in.” The governor also says to limit trips to stores and avoid large crowds. If residents go out, it is strongly encouraged that they wash their hands.

If you are feeling sick, call your primary care provider to make an appointment or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline.

Raimondo stressed that now is the time to check in on those who are elderly and those with health issues.

“If you know someone, give them a call and check in on them,” said Raimondo. “Make sure they have meals and medicine.”

