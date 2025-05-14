Gov. Healey announces executive branch hiring freeze amid financial uncertainty

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is implementing a hiring freeze across the executive branch due to "widespread economic uncertainty at the national level" and a tightening budget outlook for the fiscal year ahead.

She announced the hiring freeze Wednesday morning, and said it will take effect May 27. She said it is a proactive step being taken to manage spending as the state prepares for the start of the 2026 fiscal year ahead of further anticipated federal funding cuts and spending pressures created by ongoing inflation.

“The people of Massachusetts expect us to protect and maximize their tax dollars, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Healey said in a statement. “Tariffs and funding cuts from Washington are causing so much economic damage and instability. We are taking this step to prepare for more uncertain economic times, protect taxpayer dollars, and move our state forward while ensuring funding will be available for the vital services people need.”

“Challenging fiscal times require tough choices at all levels of government," Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added. "It’s also important to be prepared when you see clouds gathering. Our administration deeply appreciates the work our public employees perform on a daily basis, and while we don’t take this step lightly, we believe it’s necessary to ensure we can all continue that critical work moving forward."

The hiring controls will apply to all executive branch agencies and departments. While in effect, agencies and departments will not be able to hire new employees and there will be no formal waiver process. Exemptions will be made for certain positions, including public safety officers and direct care providers.

The executive branch includes 11 state agencies -- administration and finance, economic development, education, energy and environmental affairs, health and human services, housing and livable communities, labor and workforce development, public safety and security, transportation, technology services and security and veterans services.

Healey said her administration will reevaluate the need for ongoing hiring controls once the fiscal year 2026 budget has been signed and implementation is underway.