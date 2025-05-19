Gov. Healey announces plan to close all 32 Mass. hotel shelters this summer

Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday that her administration plans to close all 32 hotel shelters in Massachusetts this summer.

She had previously directed all hotel shelters to be closed by the end of 2025, but said her administration's plan is six months ahead of schedule.

As of April 30, only 32 hotel shelters remain, down from a peak of 100 in the summer of 2023, a 68% decrease. Healey said the decreases are a result of a number of reforms she made to reduce caseloads and the cost of the state’s emergency assistance family shelter system, including a six-month length of stay requirement, workforce training and job placement for residents, and increased case management to help families find stable housing.

The total number of families in shelter recently dropped below 5,000 for the first time since July 2023 and is expected to drop below 4,000 families this summer.

“When we took office, homeless families were being placed in hotel shelters across the state,” Healey said in a statement. “A hotel is no place to raise a family, and they are the least cost effective. That’s why we implemented reforms to lower caseloads and the cost of the shelter system. We also promised to close all hotel shelters by the end of the year. I’m pleased that we are ahead of schedule, with more families getting jobs and moving to stable housing.”

Due to declining caseload, the Norfolk Rapid Shelter located at the former Bay State Correctional Center and the Revere CSR site at the Revere Quality Inn will close this summer. Additionally, the Lowell Inn and Conference Center will transition from a Bridge Track shelter site to a Rapid Track shelter and CSR site in July.