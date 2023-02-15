Local

Massachusetts State Police

Gov. Healey Open to Hiring Next Mass. State Police Chief From Outside Its Ranks

"We are looking for the best possible candidate and will not be limiting our search to within the ranks," Healey said

By Kathy Curran and Asher Klein

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

The next head of the Massachusetts State Police could come from outside the department, Gov. Maura Healey said, confirming that her search won't be limited to the agency's ranks.

Doing so would be unprecedented. A recent change to Massachusetts state law allows the governor to go outside the state police when hiring its leader, but it hasn't been done in the modern history of the department.

"We are looking for the best possible candidate and will not be limiting our search to within the ranks," Healey told NBC10 Boston in a statement.

She is working on selecting a new leader for the state police, with Col. Christopher Mason retiring this Friday, after more than three years leading the force.

Mason was appointed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in November 2019 after serving in a number of leadership roles within the Massachusetts State Police, culminating in lieutenant colonel and deputy superintendent.

This Nov. 13, 2019, file photo shows Christopher Mason being named new head of the Massachusetts State Police at the State House in Boston by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File
This Nov. 13, 2019, file photo shows Christopher Mason being named new head of the Massachusetts State Police at the State House in Boston by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

