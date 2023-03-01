Gov. Healey Proposes Free Community College for Mass. Residents 25 and Up Ahead of Budget Filing

As Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll prepared to unveil their Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal on Beacon Hill, they announced Wednesday morning that it would include $20 million of funding to launch a program that would cover the cost for Massachusetts residents 25 and older to attend community college.

The funding to create the MassReconnect program was announced during a news conference at Bunker Hill Community College, and would coincide with several other investments into education and workforce programs.

The Fiscal Year 2024 budget is set to be filed on Wednesday afternoon.

The MassReconnect program would be for state residents 25 years old and older who have not earned a college degree or an industry credential. The program would offer students last-dollar support to cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, as well as services that would help achieve degree completion.

The proposal outlines relief for renters, commuters, families, farmers and more.

The program could potentially give 1.8 million Massachusetts residents who have a high school diploma or something equivalent the opportunity to get a degree. It also could help to bring students back who already have some college credits completed. According to the governor's office, there were nearly 696,000 Massachusetts residents who had some college credits, but hadn't finished a degree, as of July 2020. The majority of those people were over 25, according to the governor's office.

“Workforce shortages have impacted nearly all sectors of our economy, but we have an incredible opportunity before us to train the next generation of workers and increase opportunities for all,” Gov. Healey said in a news release. “The MassReconnect program, as well as the other investments in education and workforce development that we call for in our budget, will be transformative for hundreds of thousands of our residents. More students than ever before will be able to advance or complete their educations and set themselves up for a successful career in in-demand industries like health care, engineering, advanced manufacturing and tech.”

Another part of Healey's proposed budget is putting nearly $47 million toward Early College and Innovation Pathways, which would represent a $14.4 million expansion over Fiscal Year 2023. That program gives high school students in the state the chance to explore college and career pathways before graduation.

“Our administration is committed to providing more equitable education and career pathways, which will expand opportunity for all and strengthen our economy,” Lt. Gov. Driscoll said in a news release. “Community colleges, vocational and technical schools, apprenticeship programs and early college all provide meaningful opportunities for students to prepare for their future careers and set themselves up for success. We’re excited to launch MassReconnect and increase investments in many of the proven programs that are already serving our residents so well.”

The governor's proposed budget includes lines of funding for several other programs meant to bolster education and workforce, including these, as stated in a news release from the governor's office:

$18 million , an increase of $4 million, for the Community College SUCCESS fund, which awards grants to community colleges to provide wraparound supports and services to improve outcomes for their most vulnerable populations, such as low-income, first-generation, minority, and disabled students and LGBTQ+ students.

, an increase of $4 million, for the Community College SUCCESS fund, which awards grants to community colleges to provide wraparound supports and services to improve outcomes for their most vulnerable populations, such as low-income, first-generation, minority, and disabled students and LGBTQ+ students. $17.9 million to support Career Technical Institutes, which help close skills training gaps by expanding access to vocational education.

to support Career Technical Institutes, which help close skills training gaps by expanding access to vocational education. $5 million for Registered Apprenticeship Programs, quadrupling the investment to continue thousands of placements for registered apprentices in fiscal year 2024, building on the Governor’s proposed expansion of the apprenticeship tax credit. This is a $4 million increase from FY23.

for Registered Apprenticeship Programs, quadrupling the investment to continue thousands of placements for registered apprentices in fiscal year 2024, building on the Governor’s proposed expansion of the apprenticeship tax credit. This is a $4 million increase from FY23. $1.15 million for the Healthcare Worker Training and AFL-CIO Workforce Development programs.

for the Healthcare Worker Training and AFL-CIO Workforce Development programs. $16.2 million for Youthworks, subsidizing wages for summer jobs for at-risk youth and facilitating career development for 14- to 25-year-olds to reduce juvenile delinquency and young adult homelessness. At this level, Youthworks anticipates connecting approximately 3,600 youth with employment during the summer and school year.

Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll are expected to announce their full Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal at the State House at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.