Gov. Healey raising Pride flag, looking forward to Saturday's parade

As governors in other states are "demonizing" LGBTQ people, Gov. Maura Healey -- Massachusetts' first openly gay top executive -- said it will be "particularly special" to march in Boston's Pride parade Saturday alongside Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

The celebration, organized by Boston Pride For The People, reflects that Massachusetts is a "great place" to live and to grow families and businesses, Healey told reporters this week.

"I'm really proud to be from Massachusetts, where for a long time through the great work of our Legislature and leadership of so many wonderful advocacy organizations, as well as people who were not afraid to live their lives openly and authentically, we are a state that prizes equality, protects freedoms, protects civil rights, protects the LGBTQ community, and that would be a broader message to people nationally," Healey said.

Without mentioning certain governors by name, Healey condemned leaders who are "going backwards" by attacking the LGBTQ community, including by banning books, shows and access to health services.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision last summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, top female leaders, including Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, have touted the value proposition of living in Massachusetts, where abortion protections are enshrined in the state constitution and state law.

"If you want to look to leadership, if you want to look to a state where you can come and make sure that your rights are protected in employment, and in housing, and in access to education, come to Massachusetts," Healey said.

It's the first parade since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic scrambled in-person celebrations and the event's former organizing group shuttered.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Healey and Driscoll plan to join a Pride Month speaking program and flag-raising outside the State House with Senate President Spilka, House Speaker Mariano, Sen. Cyr, Speaker Pro Tempore Hogan and members of the LGBTQ+ Legislative Caucus.