Gov. Healey rolls out vision for $14 billion in capital spending

The Healey administration on Thursday rolled out its five-year capital spending plan, which calls for $14 billion in spending with a focus on investments in housing, climate projects and economic development.

The plan also features $262 million towards "the federal government's efforts" to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges to Cape Cod, ultimately ramping up to a $700 million long-term state commitment. Federal funds for the projects are still being pursued.

It includes $106 million towards a new courthouse to replace the outdated one in Springfield, $307 million to relocate the old Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain to the East Newton Pavilion in Boston's South End, and $421 million for information technology upgrades in fiscal 2024 alone, including electronic health records management at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

The plan commits $2.9 billion in total capital funding for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, with $1.14 billion committed to the state transportation department, $614 million to the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, and $308 million set aside for the new Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The capital plan allocates $1.5 billion over five years to housing initiatives, including $97 million to establish a HousingWorks program similar to the MassWorks grant program that has helped municipalities work with the state and developers on large projects.

The administration describes HousingWorks as a "flexible tool to support housing development, preservation, and rehabilitation, with the goal of enabling the construction of up to 300 new affordable housing units each year."

The plan dedicates $1.4 billion to transportation systems "to reduce emissions through electrification, create more sustainable modes of transportation, and build resilient infrastructure prepared to withstand the impacts of a changing climate." Over five years, it funds 40 projects at state buildings with a focus on decarbonization and total project values at over $1.6 billion.

Economic development initiatives are funded with $1.2 billion in the plan, including about $80 million earmarked to solidify the state's position in the innovation, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing industries.