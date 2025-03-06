Gov. Healey talks Dems, Dunkin' and DEI on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers'

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey made an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," on Wednesday, discussing what's next for Democrats, her love for Dunkin' and President Donald Trump's stance on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

During her 12-minute sting on the show, Healey also talked about her days as a college and professional basketball player and shared some of her advice for dealing with today's charged political environment.

“My message to folks out there is to speak up. Certainly Democratic leaders, but also everyday Americans. Tell your stories, speak up. This is still a democracy and we have to work every day to keep it, and that’s what I just encourage people to do. And with that, we’ll find our way through this,” said Healey.

She also joked about Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.

"I thought he had more to say. Short," she quipped.

On a more serious tone, she said, "There's no plan, there's no articulation of a vision for this country in a meaningful way. And I think, what really bothers me, Seth, as a governor you know every day I'm trying to deliver for folks in my state -- how do I lower costs, how do I build more homes, how do I make sure they have access to healthcare and good schools -- and I didn't hear him say anything about the needs of everyday Americans and how he's going to do anything about any of those things. And that's one of the things that's so upsetting to me, in addition to the continued recitation of all these lies and conspiracy theories that he told."

Asked by Meyers about her love of Dunkin', Healey said, "You cannot be the governor of Massachusetts without being a fan of Dunkin'."

Meyers even showed off a couple of photos of Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll wearing "DunKings" outfits last year.

You can watch her full interview below:

As Meyers pointed out, it was "a very Massachusetts-themed evening" on his show, as Cambridge native Mindy Kaling was also a guest.

The Seth Meyers appearance is just one of several national interviews Healey has done since announcing her run for reelection. She also did an interview with the New York Times earlier this week in which she talked about how Democrats can rebuild following the results of the 2024 election.