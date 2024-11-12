Gov. Healey to address brush fire concerns in Massachusetts

More than a dozen brush fires are still burning across Massachusetts. This as the entire state is under a Red Flag Warning once again.

The persistent drought conditions are also a major concern.

🔥🚩A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today due to

windy and dry conditions.



🚫Avoid outdoor burning

🚫 Avoid any activities that may produce a spark

⚠ Use caution with disposal of igniters (cigarettes)#MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/TRy1yMvIbm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 12, 2024

In some areas of the North Shore, brush fires are melting the siding right off of homes. But in Lynn, it's impacting hikers, bikers and runners, who in the latest update from the Lynn Fire Department were told to steer clear of the Lynn Woods Reservation, where more than 400 acres are burning.

In fact, the brush fire has been burning for quite some time, initially beginning Saturday. Officials say the fire continues to burn underground. Trees are still falling, and many roads and paths are still blocked.

They say this is the largest fire they've had to fight here in almost 30 years. And all this comes during a month when officials say fire activity is unprecedented.

"We've had 247 fires across the state for November, and that's for almost 700 acres burned, so we've had some large fires out there," said Dave Celino, chief fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. "Some of them have grown, some of them have come out of containment because of the wind event."

To put that 247 number in perspective, for the entire month of November, they typically see less than 10 fires.

Gov. Maura Healey will be in nearby Middleton on Tuesday morning with state fire officials to thank first responders and give an update on the state's fire activity and the drought conditions.