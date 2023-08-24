Gov. Healey to launch MassReconnect, free community college for residents 25 and older

Gov. Maura Healey will hold a press conference on Thursday morning to announce the launch of MassReconnect, her administration's program to provide free community college for Massachusetts residents age 25 and older.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at MassBay Community College's Wellesley Hills Campus. Healey will be joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, Senate President Karen Spilka, Department of Higher Education Commissioner Noe Ortega, MassBay President David Podell and other community college leaders, elected officials and students.

Healey is also expected to make an announcement about her administration's efforts to support community colleges in implementing the new program.

The governor included $20 million in funding for her free community college program in her state budget proposal, submitted back in March.

She said at the time that the MassReconnect program would be for state residents 25 years old and older who have not earned a college degree or an industry credential. The program would offer students last-dollar support to cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, as well as services that would help achieve degree completion.

The program could potentially give 1.8 million Massachusetts residents who have a high school diploma or something equivalent the opportunity to get a degree. It also could help to bring students back who already have some college credits completed.

According to the governor's office, there were nearly 696,000 Massachusetts residents who had some college credits, but hadn't finished a degree, as of July 2020. The majority of those people were over 25, the governor's office said.

“Workforce shortages have impacted nearly all sectors of our economy, but we have an incredible opportunity before us to train the next generation of workers and increase opportunities for all,” Healey said in March. “The MassReconnect program, as well as the other investments in education and workforce development that we call for in our budget, will be transformative for hundreds of thousands of our residents. More students than ever before will be able to advance or complete their educations and set themselves up for a successful career in in-demand industries like health care, engineering, advanced manufacturing and tech.”