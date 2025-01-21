Gov. Healey to make ‘major announcement' on funding for higher education in Mass.

Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to make what her administration is calling a "major announcement" about funding for higher education in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

The press conference and tour of the Bridgewater State University Cyber Range is scheduled for 11 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player at the top of this story.

Also scheduled to attend are Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Administration & Finance Secretary Matt Gorzkowicz, Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, Department of Higher Education Commissioner Noe Ortega, Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Commissioner Adam Baacke, Bridgewater State University President Fred Clark, Acting Bridgewater Town Manager Blythe Robinson and Governor’s Councillor Tamisha Civil.

No details about have been released, but the event was billed in a press release as a "Higher Education Bond Bill Announcement and Tour."