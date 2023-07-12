Gov. Healey to tour areas in western Mass. damaged by heavy rainfall

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is expected to visit parts of state that have been ravaged by the latest storms.
Healey is expected to visit Williamsburg around 9a.m. and then head to North Adams around 10:30a.m.
Heavy rainfall earlier this week led to widespread damage across the region, including western Massachusetts. Parts of the Connecticut River spilled onto roadways and damaged area establishments.
