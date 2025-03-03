Gov. Mills warns Trump's tariff on Canadian goods will mean higher prices of Mainers

Gov. Janet Mills warned over the weekend that President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods will mean higher prices for Mainers on heating oil, gasoline, food and other everyday essentials.

“When Maine businesses have to pay higher tariffs to import materials they need, building supplies or other things, or pay to export their finished products, they will be forced to pass those costs along to Maine consumers at a time when we can least afford it," the Democratic governor said in her weekly radio address. "These tariffs clearly will result in higher prices on everything from fruits and vegetables, flat screen TVs, and auto parts and building supplies. This will cost more than $1,200 annually in purchase power for the typical United States household. I would estimate more for Maine households given our interrelationship with Canada."

Mills pointed out that Maine's economy is deeply intertwined with Canada. Last year alone, the state traded over $6 billion in goods with its northern neighbor. Over 80% of the state's heating oil and gasoline is imported from Canada.

“I can't be clear enough: the president's broad tariffs on Canada as well as China and Mexico will increase costs on Maine families and Maine businesses who can ill afford them, and they will cause great harm to our state's economy."

Trump's 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods is expected to go into effect on Tuesday.

Some economists have raised concerns about the possibility that the tariffs could lead to an increase in inflation and keep interest rates elevated into 2026. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that he does not think that will happen.