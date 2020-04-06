Local
Rhode Island

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on RI Coronavirus Response

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to update the public on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which health officials said Sunday has killed 25 people in the state.

Raimondo is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Sunday that 922 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Gov. Raimondo announced that CVS Health will roll out a free, rapid COVID-19 test at a new drive-through testing site at Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

People's results could be ready in as little as 15 minutes, but tests are by appointment only.

The testing site is expected to double Rhode Island's testing capacity by performing about 1,000 tests per day, Raimondo said.

"Today marks a giant leap forward in our efforts to combat this virus," she said in a statement. "Making testing rapid and readily available is the key to slowly reopening our economy, and today we are one step closer to that goal."

