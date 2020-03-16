Vt. Gov. Scott to Brief Public on School Closings

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will address the closure of schools during a news conference Monday at 10:30 a.m. amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement of school closures came Sunday afternoon as the Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to eight cases.

The order, which includes all school-related activities, requires cancellations by the end of the day Tuesday through April 6. However, Scott acknowledged the closures could last longer, depending on the disease’s spread.

Homework assignments should be provided for students by the end of the day Tuesday or when school is dismissed, Scott said.

