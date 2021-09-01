Gov. Sununu Tests Negative for COVID After Feeing Ill

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he has tested negative for COVID-19 after he decided to isolate on Wednesday morning after "not feeling well."

The governor said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and took two rapid antigen tests, both of which came back negative. He followed that up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I appreciate all the well wishes," Sununu said. "I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!"

This morning I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative.



Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/AYQXF2cE5S — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) September 1, 2021

The governor is fully vaccinated, his office said in a statement.

Wednesday's Executive Council meeting was postponed "out of an abundance of caution" while Sununu was awaiting his test results.

The Secret Service is looking into an email scam that resulted in Peterborough losing $2.3 million.

The governor recently returned from a trip to Kentucky on Monday, which is in the midst of a major COVID surge. He and other top state officials visited the state to learn more about battling the pandemic.

Sununu also met with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his team at the State House during his trip.

More than 107,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 218 new confirmed cases announced Tuesday. One new death was also announced, bringing the total to 1,417.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 192 new cases per day on Aug. 15 to 310 new cases per day on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.